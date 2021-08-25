After 21 years working in the department, Sommer Robinson started her new position this week as Floyd County 911 director.
Robinson grew up in the area, where her mother worked as a Floyd County police officer.
After finishing college, she planned to become a police officer herself, but her mom pointed out that the 911 center needed a new dispatcher.
“I fell in love with it,” she said. “It’s hard to describe but I feel like I get to do something new every day.”
Over the years, Robinson went from a dispatcher to a training officer to a shift lieutenant. She became an assistant director in 2018.
When former director John Blalock was promoted to Public Safety Division director last month, Robinson started progressing into the role and took on more responsibilties.
At the Floyd County Commission meeting Tuesday night, commissioners officially promoted her to her new role.
“I feel very excited, but also nervous,” Robinson said. “Thankfully, I’ll always have John for questions and I have a great team of people to rely on.”
Her husband is a captain in the Floyd County Police Department and the couple has three daughters.
Floyd E-911 provides communications for all public safety agencies in Floyd County as well as public works and emergency management volunteers during storms and disaster relief.