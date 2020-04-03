The decision by Kohl's to temporarily close stores all over the nation in response to the COVID-19 crisis will almost assuredly mean the retailer will delay plans to open a new store in Rome this fall.
Bob Ledbetter Jr., CEO at R.H. Ledbetter Properties, said the company typically opens new stores in October and March.
"Yes, we have heard from Kohl's," Ledbetter said. "Just like everybody that has been touched by the virus they are are taking things day-by-day. At this point, I assume we'll see a delay."
Kohl's issued a statement from corporate headquarters March 19 indicating it would close all stores on a temporary basis to help with the containment of the coronavirus.
"We will support store associates with two calendar weeks of pay,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “We will continue to serve customers on Kohls.com and our Kohl’s app, and we look forward to reopening our stores soon to serve families across the country.”
Thursday, the company announced customers could pick up orders at most stores using a new drive in and pop your trunk curbside delivery system. The limited-contact, free curbside service is available between the hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The newest term in Ledbetter's lexicon is "scenario planning," meaning company officials are examining multiple scenarios related to the completion of the shopping center and timing of retail opening.
"Things are changing every day," Ledbetter said.
Ledbetter said as far as he understands the new statewide shelter in place order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp does allow for construction of the new East Bend shopping center to continue.
"We've been in contact with all of our tenants," Ledbetter said. "We are working through the details and I imagine that they'll be announcing a delay. Everything is so fluid and we just don't know when they will be able to lock down those dates." He said several of the tenants on out-parcels are, to the best of his knowledge, moving forward with plans to have new stores open by the first of October.
The Rome real estate developers have just completed the 120,000 square-foot second phase of a new shopping center in Panama City, Florida called Bay City Point.
"We were working to get our certificates of occupancy starting April 1," Ledbetter said. "But our tenants are going to delay opening. We basically have a brand new shopping center sitting there that is unoccupied."
Anchor tenants for that project includes Hobby Lobby, Burlington, Chicken Salad Chick, Five Below and Skechers.