It seems like a no brainer that higher wages will spark more interest when public safety agencies are looking to fill positions.
But after years of surrounding counties and metro Atlanta areas poaching trained and qualified employees from Rome and Floyd County, a recent pay raise by the city and county may be turning the tables.
Rome-Floyd Fire Chief Troy Brock said they've not opened up hiring for several positions yet but already have had certified firefighters working outside Floyd County inquire.
They're hoping to focus on certified firefighters, which takes less training and time to get them on the truck and out in the community.
"We’ve had a lot of people inquire," Brock said and because of a recent pay raise he’s hopeful. "We're going to try and hold off to January. Right now it’s a busy time for us."
Trained new hires are especially attractive if they're already certified as an EMT, and incentivized with a $2,000 bump in pay.
The Floyd County Police Department is also looking for already certified new hires, however they haven't seen the same interest yet.
"I think it's too early," FCPD Chief Mark Wallace said.
The pay raise was instituted in October. He doesn't think word has filtered out in the law enforcement community quite yet, but is hopeful. Rome Police Department Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett also said they haven't seen a bump in interest yet either.
However, there is one area where it certainly has helped.
"We've enjoyed good retention in the past year," Wallace said. "That, combined with a pay raise and recruiting, and we may actually get some people in that already work for other departments."
One agency that's seen a real boost in interest from applicants after the pay raise was E-911.
Assistant Director Sommer Robinson told the county public safety committee recently they've gotten 200 applicants for job openings. They're looking to hire for a few positions after several people retire in November.