Northwest Georgia Housing Authority board Chair Lee Hight presents a gift to SOAR, and Rome High School, graduate Alessandro Fortanel. The son of Fabiola Ledezma intends to continue his education at Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
Northwest Georgia Housing Authority board Chair Lee Hight presents a gift to SOAR, and Rome High School, graduate Natasia Hall. The daughter of Ninevah Hall has been accepted to Louisiana State University.
Northwest Georgia Housing Authority board Chair Lee Hight presents a gift to SOAR, and Rome High School, graduate Alessandro Fortanel. The son of Fabiola Ledezma intends to continue his education at Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
John Bailey
Project SOAR coordinator Elaina Beeman speaks to graduating students (from left) Legacy Borden, Allesandro Fortanel, Natasia Hall, BreAnna Knox, Zarien Vilsaint, Za'vien Vilsaint and Bethany Walden. Not pictured: Nyshuna Nelson.
John Bailey
Northwest Georgia Housing Authority board Chair Lee Hight presents a gift to SOAR, and Rome High School, graduate Natasia Hall. The daughter of Ninevah Hall has been accepted to Louisiana State University.
John Bailey
John Bailey
Mothers of students in the Project SOAR program thank coordinator Elaina Beeman as well as the housing authority board on Wednesday morning.
John Bailey
Members of the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority board listen to a Project SOAR presentation.
After a Wednesday ceremony and a few happy tears, eight students who participated in a housing authority advancement program were off on their way to college.
The Northwest Georgia Housing Authority Project SOAR program -- standing for Students + Opportunities + Achievements = Results -- helps 15- to 20-year-olds prepare for college.
Many of the students have never been exposed to college, or to success, and the program sets their sights high with a recognition of the amount of work needed to achieve their goals.
Speaking directly of a young woman who has worked hard -- and had some help getting there -- Project SOAR coordinator Elaina Beeman recognized the success of Rome High School graduate Natasia Hall.
Hall recently graduated with a 4.2 GPA and has been accepted to Louisiana State University. She recalled the early mornings of getting up to go to work at McDonald's as well as the numerous rides and help given by school board member Alvin Jackson.
“There are a lot of people that live at public housing that are not going to college,” Beeman stated. “It wasn’t because they didn’t deserve the opportunity or they didn’t have the grades or ambition to do it. It’s because they didn’t have a navigator.”
The program is intended to help remove barriers many in public housing may experience while seeking a higher education.
As a program navigator Beeman works with both students and parents to provide educational resources, give them a taste of life experience outside of the town they live in and and walk them through the process of applying for college.
Two brothers who attend Rome High School -- Zarien Vilsaint and Za'vien Vilsaint -- are among the four people in their family who have graduated from the program.
Beeman spoke of the twins and the work they've put into the program over several years. There have been some rough patches but overall it's worked out, she said.
"He likes to explore life and I want him to, but he knows he's got two mommas," Beeman said of Za'vien. "I'm so proud of him; he's going to do wonders."