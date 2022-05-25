After a Wednesday ceremony and a few happy tears, eight students who participated in a housing authority advancement program were off on their way to college.

The Northwest Georgia Housing Authority Project SOAR program -- standing for Students + Opportunities + Achievements = Results -- helps 15- to 20-year-olds prepare for college.

Many of the students have never been exposed to college, or to success, and the program sets their sights high with a recognition of the amount of work needed to achieve their goals.

Speaking directly of a young woman who has worked hard -- and had some help getting there -- Project SOAR coordinator Elaina Beeman recognized the success of Rome High School graduate Natasia Hall. 

Hall recently graduated with a 4.2 GPA and has been accepted to Louisiana State University. She recalled the early mornings of getting up to go to work at McDonald's as well as the numerous rides and help given by school board member Alvin Jackson.

“There are a lot of people that live at public housing that are not going to college,” Beeman stated. “It wasn’t because they didn’t deserve the opportunity or they didn’t have the grades or ambition to do it. It’s because they didn’t have a navigator.”

The program is intended to help remove barriers many in public housing may experience while seeking a higher education.

As a program navigator Beeman works with both students and parents to provide educational resources, give them a taste of life experience outside of the town they live in and and walk them through the process of applying for college. 

Two brothers who attend Rome High School -- Zarien Vilsaint and Za'vien Vilsaint -- are among the four people in their family who have graduated from the program. 

Beeman spoke of the twins and the work they've put into the program over several years. There have been some rough patches but overall it's worked out, she said. 

"He likes to explore life and I want him to, but he knows he's got two mommas," Beeman said of  Za'vien. "I'm so proud of him; he's going to do wonders."

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription