As the first full month of a 90-day open container experiment downtown wrapped up this week, Rome's Downtown Development Authority Director has deemed it a success.
Downtown Development Authority Director Aundi Lesley said they've had great feedback from downtown businesses and no major incidents from Rome police.
Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett confirmed that they haven't had any major issues with the open container trial. They did have to remind people the first couple nights to use the approved cups, but they haven't had any other problems.
Of the 5,000 aluminum to-go cups donated by the local Ball Corporation plant, about half have been used and Lesley said they're already planning on ordering more to get through the Oct. 30 deadline.
Even though there's been extremely positive feedback, Lesley said they've only had a slight increase in downtown traffic to businesses.
"We haven't had any significant increases, but that's pretty typical based on open container trials in other small towns," Lesley said.
The DDA is working with 10 restaurants and bars downtown to track sales and the amount of customers that come in during the open container period.
There will be a more detailed report on the trial later this month at the DDA meeting.
The trial period will run through Oct. 30 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Open containers are permitted only in public places, such as sidewalks and the Town Green, but not in parking lots or the three downtown parking decks.
Once the trial expires, Lesley will gather all the data from the participating businesses and put together a report for the Rome City Commission.
"We're hoping to see positive economic development and downtown vibrancy," she said.
It'll then be up to city commissioners on whether to make it permanent.