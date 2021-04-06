A prescribed fire will be conducted Tuesday in Chattooga County.
The 1,340-acre fire, which is being conducted by the U.S. Forest Service, may present smoke to residents of Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Walker, and Whitfield counties.
The burn should be complete by 8:00 p.m.
Prescribed fires, also called controlled burns, involve professionals leading trained crews in burning targeted sites when certain environmental conditions, called prescriptions, and safety measures are met.
USFS officials say these burns are not only an effective tool for conserving fire-adapted habitats and rare wildlife, they reduce flammable fuels, lowering the risk of wildfire and protecting people.