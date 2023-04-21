If smiles, high fives and hugs are the sign of a successful event, then Rome witnessed one of it's most successful events of the year Thursday when hundreds of very special athletes competed in the Special Olympics at Darlington's Chris Hunter Stadium.
One of the highlights of the event was a nail-biter 4x100 meter relay that got the crowd on their feet and the athletes excited to compete.
A sunning morning greeted athletes and spectators alike when The Special Olympics returned to Rome.
"We're honored to host the event again after a four year hiatus," Darlington's Head of School Brent Bell said. "It was great to see everybody on such a beautiful day."
The day began with a parade at Darlington's Chip Hunter stadium, with the athletes following the banners of their schools, similar to the traditional parade of nations at the Summer and Winter Olympic games.
Alphabetically ordered by school, the athletes paraded in front of the grandstands to roars from the crowd. Ages for athletes start at six years old, until whatever age they feel they can compete.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation's Jim Alred served as master of ceremonies, directing the athletes to the different events from underneath a pavilion mid-field.
The Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department sponsored and organizes all Floyd County Special Olympics events, including this one. Most of the funds for the event were raised by the Floyd County's Sheriff's Department, "Cops for Kids" program.
"It's really great to be back in person, for such an amazing event," Parks and Recreation Director Todd Wofford said. "It's a lot of work, but everyone pitches in."
Wofford stated that he really wanted to thank the Floyd County Sheriff's Department and Sheriff Dave Roberson, "because they really do a lot."
"Cops for Kids" was originally started by former Floyd County Sheriff Tim Burkhalter in 1988, back when he was still a deputy.
The athletes participated in a variety of fun and challenging activities such as soccer ball kick, standing long jump, softball throw as well as many types of races on the track. The races included the 50 meter, 100 meter and 4 x 100 meter relay.
The 4x100 meter relay was an outstanding competition, with the two teams running neck the whole race. The energized crowd screamed support, as the two athletes sped down the home stretch for a photo finish.
There was also a huge amount of support from Darlington's freshman class, who volunteered and managed most of the events as part of their class service project.
"It was great to see the outpouring of support from all over the community," Bell said. "Especially from our friends at Extra Special People, who showed up in force."
The event was an unequivocal success, from the volunteers, organizers, fans and lastly the athletes who can't wait to do it again next year.