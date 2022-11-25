Election fraud conspiracy theorists have begun to again voice claims before the Floyd County Commission and Floyd County Elections Board, seeking redress for what they claim are anomalies in the process.
During the elections board meeting last week, members of the small but vocal group handed out documents that they felt detailed alleged election fraud committed by voting machines and the inaction of county officials.
The group at the County Commission meeting Tuesday night presented documents to the commissioners based on claims from a well-known election denier’s website concerning, primarily, the U.S. Senate race in Georgia.
The documents they presented were assorted screen shots and information being distributed by Mike Lindell’s Instagram social media account.
The claims made before the elections board and commission largely stem from one spike in votes for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock during the Nov. 8 election.
Citing a graphic showing a spike at 9 p.m. in votes for Warnock, Lindell claimed “they are currently stealing Herschel Walker’s race with the machines,” on his Instagram page.
According to PolitiFact, which is a nonprofit organization owned by the Poynter Institute for Media Studies, Lindell “shows a misunderstanding of how election vote totals are reported.”
“Mike’s bizarre crusade is not how elections work and not how numbers work,” Robert Sinners, a spokesperson for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and a former campaign operative for Trump, told PolitFact. “In Georgia, we call a 9 p.m. upload toward one candidate ‘the Atlanta metro has reported.’”
Lindell is currently the defendant in two defamation lawsuits from voting technology companies regarding debunked claims from the 2020 presidential elections.
Speakers at the board of elections meeting called for the return to hand counting paper ballots as well as stopping the use of Dominion Voting Systems, which is used by the state of Georgia.
Neither the elections board nor commission in Floyd County have any authority to make a decision regarding either demand, Floyd County Attorney Virginia Harman said at the elections board meeting.
Edison Research is a private company that provides unofficial election results to CNN, CBS News, ABC News and NBC News and other news organizations.
Rob Farbman, Edison Research’s executive vice president, told PolitiFact that the Georgia data-changes at 9 p.m. merely show Fulton County, which is home to Atlanta, “reporting its vote.”
Lindell “seems to be finding moments when large-population Democratic-leaning counties report their vote so he can call it fraud,” Farbman said.
PolitiFact’s article on Lindell’s misinformation campaign is available on their website at politifact.com.