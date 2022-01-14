The City of Rome Office of Downtown Development is seeking input from Rome and Floyd County small business owners and entrepreneurs who own businesses or would like to start a business.
The city is currently planning a new business incubator that will be located at 110 Broad Street in Downtown Rome.
The program is still in the planning phase; survey feedback will help with planning efforts. Downtown Development Director, Aundi Lesley, and Community Development Director, Bekki Fox will head up the program.
“We are thrilled to be bringing a business incubator to equip local businesses to grow and thrive. The feedback from this survey will help us determine the needs of the business community and allow us to better serve the public through the new program,” said Downtown Development Director, Aundi Lesley. “We look forward to partnering with other community organizations to make this a collective success and a positive impact on our local small business economy.”
Fox said she is excited to be a part of the new business incubator program.
"This will be another valuable service the City of Rome offers to innovators, entrepreneurs and small businesses as we continue to look forward into the future," Fox said. "Small businesses are the backbone of our country and employ more people than large industries. We are ready to do our part in assisting those with plans and ideas to help turn them into reality.”
If you have any questions, contact the Office of Downtown Development at 706-236-4520. If you are seeking immediate business guidance, reach out to the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce at 706-291-7663 or the UGA Small Business Development Center of Rome at 706-622-2006.