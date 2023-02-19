A proposal to allow bars that sell liquor without meeting the food-to-drink ratio is going back before Rome’s Alcohol Control Commission Monday.
The citizen board will also hear from Nathan Roberts, who wants a variance to allow that set-up at two buildings he owns, and Combat Market on Broad Street, which is seeking permits to serve beer, wine and liquor.
The ACC meets in open session at 5 p.m. Monday in City Hall, 601 Broad St. It’s scheduled to reconsider the ordinance amendment it recommended to allow the operation of strictly defined “small bars.”
The Rome City Commission rejected the proposed amendment in January, in a 4-5 vote. Early closing hours for such establishments was a sticking point but the board appeared to be divided on the concept as well.
As initially presented, the ordinance called for the bars to close at 10 p.m., while other venues that serve alcohol and meet their food-drink ratios can stay open to 2 p.m. The bars also would be limited in size, no more than 1,800 square feet, although a small outdoor patio could be added. Other restrictions were no admission fees and no entertainment unless preapproved by the ACC.
Debate at the City Commission meeting centered on parity. It would be unfair competition to make the bars close early, some argued, while others contended it would be unfair to require the food-drink ratio at some places while allowing the same hours.
Commissioner Bill Collins suggested later that reducing the permit cost for small bars along with the reduced hours could be a viable compromise.
Collins had pushed for a 2 p.m. closing and voted against the proposed amendment when he was unsuccessful. Commissioner Mark Cochran sided with Collins on the hours, but voted for the amendment in the end.
Commissioners Jamie Doss, Randy Quick and Craig McDaniel supported the small bar category but not the 2 p.m. closing. Commissioners Bonny Askew, Jim Bojo and Elaina Beeman voted “no” on both and Mayor Sundai Stevenson cast the tie-breaking vote against the amendment as presented.
The ACC’s recommendations Monday will go back to the City Commission for consideration.