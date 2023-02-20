An ordinance amendment creating a “small bar” category of liquor pouring license is going back before the Rome City Commission for a second time.
The proposed ordinance, which would eliminate the 50-50 food-to-drink ratio for liquor sales with some restrictions for certain establishments, was voted down by the commission in January.
The establishments would have to be small — no more than 1,800 square feet, or 2,200 square feet with outside service. Additionally, they can only serve from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday; can’t charge an admission fee; and any entertainment must be preapproved by the Alcohol Control Commission.
On Monday, the ACC voted to recommend approval of the ordinance again — with one change to address a concern that was brought up by the city commission.
“That is a recommendation that the liquor pouring license fee be reduced somewhat from the fee that is paid by the normal liquor pouring establishment,” said City Clerk Joe Smith. “For an establishment that is smaller in size and closes earlier, the recommendation is a lower base fee.”
Since it was voted down without prejudice, the proposal could be brought back to the city commission at any time. The amended version will go onto first reading during the city commission’s Feb. 27 meeting with second reading and a public hearing slated for the first meeting in March.
City Commissioner Craig McDaniel told the ACC that it might be a good idea to get the Downtown Development Authority on board in support of the measure, and that may help it get the approval of the city commission.
Also Monday, the ACC approved variances for the food-to-drink ratio for two businesses that want to be able to offer cocktails for their customers.
Nathan Roberts with Steel N Spirits at 409 Broad St. is seeking to have his surplus steel product sales be used to offset his distilled spirits sales, rather than the traditional food-to-drink ratio.
“It’s a small space; it is where the shoe store used to be and it’s less than 800 square feet altogether,” Roberts told the ACC. “I was waiting to see if the city would allow the exception for the size, so we would be under that threshold. Being as that ordinance didn’t go through, I’m back again.”
Roberts added that he may come back at a later date and ask for a variance for his second location at 205 North Ave.
The ACC also approved a food-to-drink variance request for Brandon Pledger with Combat Market at 214 Broad St. Pledger is asking for coffee, general merchandise sales, and gun sales to count toward the 50-50 ratio. He told the ACC that more coffee shops moving into town is having a negative impact on his business.
“On the retail side, some of the brands we carry have branched into the national realm,” he said. “Now, we are competing with places like Ace Hardware, Walmart, and Dunham’s. As a small business, regardless of what you do, we just can’t keep up with it.”
According to Pledger, who is a former law enforcement officer, there are safety measures in place for gun sales.
“We don’t allow loaded firearms inside our building,” he said. “We only intend on being open until 11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. No Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday sales. Firearm sales will stop promptly at 7 p.m. If you come in and have a little too much to drink and start thinking about bad things and you want to buy a handgun, it’s not going to happen.
The recommendations to approve the variances will now go to the full Rome City Commission for approval.