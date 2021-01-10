There's a slight possibility of light snow in the forecast for Floyd and neighboring counties on Monday.
Floyd County EMA Director Tim Herrington shared the latest predictions late Sunday:
A Special Weather Statement has been issued for the threat of wintry precipitation for portions of north Georgia on Monday morning through early Tuesday morning.
* Overall, the potential for impactful conditions has decreased, with the approaching low-pressure system shifting a little further south, which will limit overall moisture in our area.
* The exact track of the low-pressure system is still uncertain. A shift back towards the north could still happen.
* Temperatures in the lower 30s in north Georgia on Monday morning may allow a mix of rain and snow.
* Temperatures in the low to mid-30s will then return Monday evening into Tuesday morning, although there will be less chance of accumulation with temperatures just above freezing.
* Forecast snow accumulations remain up to 0.5" possible for locations above 1,500 feet, otherwise a trace to light accumulations are possible for areas in far North Georgia.
* The combination of wet roadways (especially where melting snow is present) and temperatures in the low to mid-30s may lead to a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses Tuesday morning.
* At this time, impacts are still expected to remain relatively limited.