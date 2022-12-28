Six of 19 defendants indicted on charges of stealing or damaging over $1.35 million worth of property in a string of commercial burglaries across the state are still facing trial.
The case, which spanned several counties, is being prosecuted by the Floyd County District Attorney’s Office.
The investigation that eventually tied the string of burglaries together originated in Floyd County. The charges — which are being prosecuted under the state racketeering statute — stem from crimes across northern and middle Georgia.
Most of the entries were done in one of two methods: cutting a hole in the wall of the store with a sledgehammer and concrete saw or using a crowbar to break in through the front door.
“The enterprise burgled various businesses utilizing a crowbar crew and sledgehammer crew,” the indictment filed in Floyd County Superior Court states. “Each associate of the enterprise had a certain role, but these roles were interchangeable amongst the associates and incidents depending on the needs of the enterprise.”
At this point the cases of six men involved have not yet been adjudicated. Justin Lemarcus Stephens, Henrico Tremayne Hayes, Rahmon Evan Cain, D’Anthony Martez Brown, Marquis Orshae Brooks and Narraton Orenthian Brooks Jr. have yet to be tried. An order for the re-arrest for Narraton Brooks was issued on Dec. 12 after he failed to appear for a court hearing.
The remaining 13 men involved were sentenced over the past year, with the last few sentenced in early December. All 13 pleaded guilty, primarily to RICO charges.
Most have already served the time on their sentence allotted to be served in prison. All have stipulation to testify, and each of the codefendants is stated to be jointly liable for $1.3 million in restitution on their plea agreements.
♦ Terry Wheeler sentenced to 20 years to serve one year in prison.
♦ Travis Capone Tucker, sentenced to 10 years to serve 1,318 days
♦ Quinton Mario Tucker, sentenced to 20 years to serve four years.
♦ Gary Javon Stephens Jr. sentenced to 20 years and 10 years to serve in prison.
♦ Mario Demetrius Pass, was sentenced to 25 years to serve five years in prison.
♦ Artis Eugene Murphy, sentenced to 20 years to serve three years in prison.
♦ Labrinzo Cortez Matthews, sentenced to 20 years to serve four years in prison.
♦ Tecorey Johnson, sentenced to 20 years to serve two years in prison.
♦ Larry Ronnie James Johnson, 30 years to seven in prison.
♦ Horace Jenkins Jr. RICO, 10 years serve one year in prison.
♦ Deonta Evans, RICO,10 years serve one year in prison.
♦ Jamarqua Oxtavious Cephus, 20 years to serve three years in prison.
♦ JePaul James Adams, 30 years to serve six years in prison.
The investigation began after a series of burglaries in Floyd County, all of which followed an almost identical pattern. Floyd County police reached out to other communities to see if there were similar burglaries.
Soon they began to find break-ins using similar methods throughout the state, over 160 of them from December 2015 to 2017, according to the indictment.
Several of the local burglaries linked to the overall case include Chuck’s Corner on Christmas Eve 2015; Shannon Grocery on Sept. 28, 2016; GNC Grocery on Oct. 8, 2016; E-Z Stop convenience store on Rockmart Highway, June 16, 2016; the Southern Pride Food Mart on Martha Berry Highway, Sept. 3, 2016; and Mr. C’s convenience store on Martha Berry Highway, Sept. 14, 2016.
The burglaries that took place in Floyd County were only a small part of the overall operation. Investigators linked crimes from Athens to Perry to Hartwell to Dawsonville; the list of affected businesses ranges through metro Atlanta as well as north and central Georgia.
Brandon Robinson, who headed the investigation for the FCPD, said when the task force was formed that the defendants, members of several street gangs, were all from the Oakland City neighborhood in Southwest Atlanta.
Many of the men were arrested in 2017 and 2019 in other parts of the state and then transported to Floyd County Jail and released on bond.