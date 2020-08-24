Six COVID-19 deaths reported by the state over the weekend

Six Floyd County residents were reported as deceased due to COVID-19 over the weekend bringing a seven day total to nine, according to Georgia Department of Public Health reports.
It's important to remember that the state often reports deaths several days after they actually occurred.
Up to this point, we have informed of deaths related to COVID-19 by family members of the deceased but the reports matching up with personal information did not show up in the DPH report until several days later.
There was one death reported Friday, another Saturday and five on Sunday -- bringing Floyd County's total COVID-19 deaths to 27.
As of Monday there were 46 COVID-19 positive patients being treated at local hospitals and four people suspected of having the disease caused by the novel coronavirus awaiting test results. The patients are not necessarily Floyd County residents.