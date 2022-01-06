wine glass

Rome residents looking to get a little creative while enjoying some wine can participate in an upcoming sip and paint event at Olea Olive Oils & Wine.

The event will take place Jan. 13. Participants can sip wine while painting a beautiful wine goblet. Lynn Denson will be the instructor and will offer a step-by-step guide to completing the project. 

Tickets are $35 per person and include all supplies and a glass of wine from the wine-tasting menu. Additional wine may be purchased.

Tickets are available online at oleaoliveoilsandwine.com 

