Rome residents looking to get a little creative while enjoying some wine can participate in an upcoming sip and paint event at Olea Olive Oils & Wine.The event will take place Jan. 13. Participants can sip wine while painting a beautiful wine goblet. Lynn Denson will be the instructor and will offer a step-by-step guide to completing the project. Tickets are $35 per person and include all supplies and a glass of wine from the wine-tasting menu. Additional wine may be purchased.Tickets are available online at oleaoliveoilsandwine.com