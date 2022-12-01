A Silver Creek woman has been charged with homicide by vehicle/second degree and failure to yield while turning left following a Sunday night collision that killed a Summerville man.
Nancy Jane Smith, 70, was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Wednesday on the misdemeanor charges, jail reports show.
The two-vehicle collision on Ga. 101 in Silver Creek claimed the life of 25-year-old Justin Little of Summerville.
According to Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher:
Little, 25, was the front-seat passenger in a Toyota Camry heading north on Ga. 101 when a southbound Chevy Equinox turned into a mini-mart, and into the path of the Camry.
Little died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash. The driver of the Camry was identified as his mother, Sherrie Little, 49, also of Summerville.
Three people were in the Chevy Equinox, which was driven by Smith: Larry Smith, 77, also of Silver Creek was in the passenger seat. Kaitlyn Smith, 21, of Cave Spring was in the back seat.
An investigation is ongoing by Officer Kendall Dollar of the Floyd County Police Department.
Little was one of 18 people to die on Georgia roads during the Thanksgiving weekend holiday.
From the Georgia State Patrol: "In addition to fatal crashes, 5roopers investigated approximately 590 traffic crashes statewide, resulting in nearly 300 injuries. Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Division Officers made over 15,600 traffic stops, arrested more than 300 individuals for driving under the influence and issued more than 12,100 warnings and over 8,600 citations."