A 25-year-old Silver Creek man was sentenced to life in prison plus 5 years for a November 2021 armed robbery where he pistol whipped another person and took $90 and a pair of Nike shoes.
Floyd County Superior Court Judge John "Jack" Niedrach sentenced Branton Kaden Hughes to a life term plus five years consecutive under Georgia's recidivist statute. Georgia law requires a judge to sentence a recidivist defendant (a defendant with a prior felony conviction) to the maximum term. Hughes will be eligible for parole after 30 years of imprisonment.
Hughes was convicted after a jury trial on Sept. 27 on armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other charges. In the sentencing hearing on Thursday, Hughes maintained his innocence.
"I didn't even do this one. They lied on me," Hughes said during the hearing.
Hughes' attorney Caitlin Pyne asked for the lightest sentence under the law, life in prison with the possibility of parole and a concurrent sentence for the gun charge. Stating that Hughes needs help, she pointed out the fact that he does not have a violent criminal record.
"Mr. Hughes doesn't deal well with authority, but what isn't here is a pattern of him going out of his way to hurt people. He runs his mouth," Pyne told the judge.
During the hearing, prosecutors played several phone calls recorded from the jail where Hughes spoke to his wife, mother and father -- in each call Hughes made threats against either the caller or others, in one case he threatened an assistant district attorney. During one recorded call from the jail he named the prosecutor specifically and repeated a threat several times.
"DA or not, you grass," Hughes said.
Among those speaking on his behalf were his mother, his father, wife and sisters. Several other family members were also present.
Collectively, they stated that Hughes had undiagnosed mental health issues and needed help rather than imprisonment. One of his sisters spoke of them being split up as children because their mother had addiction issues and that she, personally, had found redemption after issues with the law.
"He just made bad choices," his mother Natalie Tidwell said. His father Greg Hughes said that his son was diagnosed with oppositional defiant disorder when he was younger and had not been able to find appropriate care.
"He was passed to the next person and to the next person," Greg Hughes said. "He never really thought he was worth anything. A lot of anger comes up...they said in this case he pistol whipped somebody. The guy said he just popped him in the head."
Pointing to Branton Hughes' three young children, his wife Chelsee Hughes, asked the judge for a lenient sentence.
"He's been my best friend for years, the love of my life," she told the court. "This just isn't somewhere you think you're going to be when you're 16-year-old and fall in love."