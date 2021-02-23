A Silver Creek man who was on the tracks south of Rome Monday afternoon was killed when hit by a freight train near the Hall Road intersection.
According to Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor:
Matthew Jordan Courson, 30, of a Reeceburg Road address, was walking southbound along the tracks and apparently using ear buds which prevented him from hearing the train sound its horn.
The engineer told investigators he sounded the horn multiple times and was not able to stop the train.
Proctor said the report filed by Deputy Coroner John Hamilton indicated Courson was struck from behind.
Proctor said the incident occurred around 5 p.m. Monday night on the line south of Lindale, which essentially runs parallel to the old Rockmart Road and Silver Creek.