Investigators reported finding malnourished dogs at a Wax Creek Road home as well as the skeletal remains of another dog alongside equipment used to train dogs for fighting.
Mekiel Jamal Woolfork, 31, was arrested by Bartow County authorities and brought back to the Floyd County Jail on Tuesday regarding charges stemming from a March 21 incident.
Warrants state that during an investigation at Woolfork's home at 894 Wax Creek Road, police found that Woolfork owned two pit bull mix puppies that died after he denied medical care for a canine parvovirus infection.
All the adult dogs were chained with logging chains and investigators stated that Woolfork had denied proper food to four adult pit bull terrier mix dogs and had tools investigators described as used to train for dog fighting.
"On the property where all six dogs were housed was located two treadmills, one with the wooden box attached, typically used to condition the dogs for dog fighting," a Floyd County Police Department report stated. "A spring pole was also located in a tree with a chain nearby, typically used to increase bite strength."
Woolfork is charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals as well as prohibition of dog fighting and related conduct. He is also charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals and failure to appear in court.