Significant storm fronts moving through Floyd County

9:15 AM Update from the National Weather Service: The Slight Risk has been trimmed back near the GA/AL border north of I-20, and the Enhanced Risk has been extended eastward toward I-75. An increased risk of damaging winds within the line of storms this morning is possible across SW central GA.
A fairly strong system will move across north and central Georgia early this afternoon into the early evening bringing significant rainfall and strong winds but it's not likely we'll see anything more severe.
Forecast
Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 5pm, then a chance of showers. High near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 5am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.