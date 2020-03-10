Rome will receive a 3.1% increase in Community Development Block Grant funds this year and a majority is set to go to sidewalk improvements across the city.
The Community Development Services Committee voted to amend the CDBG budget to a new total of $438,639 during Tuesday's meeting.
"It's always good to get a little extra money," department director Bekki Fox said.
The new budget now includes, $234,639 for sidewalk improvements and another $120,000 for a city-wide housing rehabilitation program that provides grants of up to $20,000 for owner-occupied low-income housing repairs.
The remainder of the program is used for a variety of smaller projects and administration.
Fox said that her office is scheduled to close on the sale of a fourth single-family home on Pollock Street in South Rome this Friday. Funds from that sale will be added to the city's Home Trust account to finance construction of four more affordable homes.
Local architect Robert Noble has been brought on to tweak the final plans.
"If the rain will ever stop to move forward with the additional houses, two will be on Peachtree Street, a block over, and we've got a lot ready on Pennington Avenue," Fox said. "Then we're going to try one on Pine Street up in North Rome."
They might actually have a presale, Fox said, from a local veteran.
The committee was also briefed on code enforcement activity -- with a lot of emphasis on the corridors leading into Rome.
"Just expect to get some complaints. If there is no complaining going on then we're not working," chief building official James Martin said. "We've got three guys working something like 535 square miles, so it's not as easy as you might imagine."
His office issued 39 notices of city ordinance violations during February and nine citations. Out in the unincorporated area of Floyd County, his staff issued eight citations and 57 notices of violations.
Also, committee members heard that consultants from Alabama will be in Rome at Makervillage on Fifth Avenue for a presentation on the River District Streetscape SPLOST plan March 26.
"It will be the first kickoff meeting where the public will be invited for input," said Downtown Development Director Amanda Carter. "That should start around 5:30 p.m."