Rome street projects planned for this year include measures aimed at reducing traffic incidents and ensuring sidewalk safety.
Public Works Director Chris Jenkins said they're planning sidewalk repairs throughout the city. Typically, sidewalks only need repair every 30 to 40 years and the city's responsibility is only along city roads. However, with state routes forming many of the main arteries of Rome's traffic corridors, the state is effectively putting that work on the City of Rome.
According to Jenkins, the state is not providing additional funding for expensive repairs despite the sidewalks being on state property.
The current available funding comes from $100,000 allocated in the 2017 SPLOST that funds all of the city's sidewalk repairs.
This is not enough to cover the sidewalks along state routes, Jenkins said. While state government does update sidewalks to meet ADA code, repairs are falling back on the city. He also added that it's an issue cities all over Georgia face.
"Our citizens walk on (state routes) every day, so at some point the local government is going to have to take a firm stand and start putting money into it to maintain safety for our citizens. Or at least leverage state representatives," Jenkins said.
He hopes to use the SPLOST funding to build new sidewalks this year. The sidewalk construction will start on Lavender Drive and go to Redmond Circle.
That particular location was the scene of a hit and run on March 11 that killed a 20-year-old bicyclist. The goal is to build a sidewalk that is a safer 5 to 6 feet from the road, he said, but state right of way causes issues with construction.
Additionally, Jenkins said Rome has 235 miles of street excluding state routes. Roads need to be resurfaced every 15 years and the goal is to pave 15 miles a year.
"Resurfacing costs per mile have gone up," Jenkins said. "We used to average around $100,000 (per mile) but with the economy right now we raised that up a bit to $115,000."
A rapid response paving team is also being formed, and will be responsible for fixing short term paving issues quickly. The rapid response team needs three more equipment operators and a hot box before they are ready for projects. A hot box mixes hot asphalt for up to 72 hours, making it perfect for emergency road repairs.
Riverside Parkway
One of the plans this summer is to repave and potentially rework Riverside Parkway.
DeWayne Comer, a retired Georgia Department of Transportation engineer for the district, is now senior transportation project manager at EXP U.S. Services. He presented several new projects that could reduce the number of traffic incidents in the city.
Comer conducted a study on Riverside Parkway after there were significant reports of traffic incidents. He stated that police reports found that left hand turns were the primary cause of wrecks. Implementing U-turns would reduce the number of wrecks on Riverside Parkway, he proposed.
"It will eliminate left turns," Comer said. "That's your bad impact crash."
U-turns are a safer alternative to left turns into traffic because they only require drivers to turn into a single lane.
Comer also stated that there will be a roundabout put on Stonebridge Drive. This comes after the city received reports of incidents or close call accidents. He also stated that pedestrians do not have time to cross at the current four way intersection.
Placing a roundabout is a faster and safer alternative because it slows traffic while keeping vehicles moving, he said.