Halloween is coming to Rome early this Friday as the Shriners set up a spooky spectacle for only the bravest of horror fans -- a circus themed haunted house -- at 109 Bells Ferry Road.
Club member Jason Henson said he's not keen on sharing all of his secrets, but he did say a "Circus of Horrors" is set to scare the city through all of October.
For $10 a ticket, folks can take the eight-minute journey through 3,500 square feet of narrow halls, thick fog and pitch black rooms filled with ghosts, goblins and ghouls. For those who dare enter, the doors open at 7 p.m. Last call will be around 11 p.m.
“This is our first year doing it,” Henson said. “We’re testing out the waters to see how good it will be. Our president, Bob Mount, has been great for letting us try it out. Hopefully, we can bring in a good fundraiser.”
Out of an abundance of caution, the haunted house will be cleaned rigorously to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Masks are optional for those who attend. The club is hopeful the fundraiser is successful and will become a mainstay in the future.
All proceeds from the event will go to Shriners Hospitals for Children locations around the U.S., Canada and Mexico to help provide care for children suffering from orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, cleft lip and cleft palate.