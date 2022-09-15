Two of the Three Little Pigs, one sporting an Alabama hat backwards, discuss the strength of a home made of sticks and Gorilla Glue. The show, performed by Carolyn Wilkerson, the library’s young adult coordinator, and Jeanne Mann, the Children’s Department coordinator, is a jubilant and hilarious rehash of the original storyline.
Two of the Three Little Pigs, one sporting an Alabama hat backwards, discuss the strength of a home made of sticks and Gorilla Glue. The show, performed by Carolyn Wilkerson, the library’s young adult coordinator, and Jeanne Mann, the Children’s Department coordinator, is a jubilant and hilarious rehash of the original storyline.
John Bailey
Rome Rotarians get a sneak peek at one of the library’s puppet shows in the Children’s Theater on Thursday. The library’s StoryTime programs will resume in the colorfully painted room on Oct. 4.
John Bailey
The Big Bad Wolf, performed by Carolyn Wilkerson, delights in the prospect of a bacon dinner as one of the Three Little Pigs hides in his home made of straw ... and masking tape.
John Bailey
The Big Bad Wolf, dressed as a pizza deliveryman, attempts to get two of the Three Little Pigs to come out before destroying their home with a puff of his breath.
The wisecracking, affable and sneakily educational puppets that have been a part of StoryTime at the library will be back in the colorful Children’s Theater beginning in October, with a little help from the Rome Rotary Club.
The civic club donated funds from its literacy grant program for the Rome-Floyd County Library to procure materials they need for programs like StoryTime. The district grant will allow the purchase and distribution of books, finger puppets and snacks for the attendees of the program.
“We thought it would be fun to do something because it’s literacy month,” said Rome Rotary President Mary Hardin Thornton. “It’s magically perfect.”
Literacy is a multifaceted word and one the Sara Hightower Regional Library System is seeking to promote on several levels. The Rome location not only offers books but also digital resources, genealogy and history resources, a maker space — which includes science, math, art, reading and technology activities for children as well — and computer labs.
“Literacy is not just about being able to read a book — it’s about singing, clapping, actions,” said Jeanne Mann, the library’s Children’s Department coordinator. “It’s very important to talk to your children, not to just talk at them or above them. Involve them. Respond to what they say.”
That’s equally, if not more, important for children whose first language isn’t English. She encourages those parents to read to their children in their native tongue and then again in English.
As part of recognizing that not all of Rome’s residents had English as their first language, and to include those who are new to this country, the library will also offer bilingual StoryTime, beginning in October.
Beginning on Oct. 4, StoryTime for children will resume in the library’s Children’s Theater. Shows will be at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and the schedule is on the library’s website at Shrls.org/events/storytime/.