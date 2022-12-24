John Pierce Scott, who turns 100 on Tuesday, was a ball-turret gunner on a B-24 Liberator during World War II who was shot down over Germany on his 24th mission.
Scott was born in Rome on Dec. 27, 1922 and joined the Army Air Corps soon after Pearl Harbor. He was born in a house on Crane Street, and attended elementary at the Eighth Ward School. The Eighth Ward school was torn down and rebuilt in 1971, and re-named Southeast Elementary.
“I was working up at the Civilian Conservation Corps camps up in the pocket, sitting in the fire-watch towers with my friend Castille, when we heard on the radio that Pearl Harbor was attacked,” Scott said. “Castille simply climbed down the watch tower and disappeared, I heard he joined the Navy, but I never saw him again.”
The CCC was a work relief program created by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to put people back to work during the great depression and a major piece of the New Deal.
“We built and manned fire watch towers in the pocket, and we’d call on the radio and triangulate the location with other watch towers if we saw smoke,” said Scott. “We were paid $30 a month, of which $22 went to your parents and $8 went to you.”
Scott joined the Army Air Corps, which went on to become the Air Force, in 1942. He was first stationed at Tyndall Field near Panama City, Florida.
“I attended gunnery school at Tyndall for five weeks, which happened to be when Hollywood legend Clark Gable was also attending gunnery school,” said Scott. “Our paths crossed a few times, but the Air Corps only assigned him ‘milk runs’ as we called them. Easy missions.”
Scott was being trained to be a ball turret gunner for the B-24 Liberator. The B-24 was the most produced aircraft in American history, with 18,500 produced.
“My mother disagreed with my desire to join the service, saying I was too young to join,” he said. “So I actually got my aunt to sign the papers.”
After Tyndall, Scott attended training for second and third phase combat in Tuscon, Arizona; followed by stops in Lowry, Colorado and Alomogordo, New Mexico.
“My first assignment was a B-24 being flown by Capt. Meeker. However, that B-24 didn’t have a ball turret yet, so I was looking to take other classes and maybe become a navigator or bomber,” says Scott. “Capt. Meeker and my original crew were actually killed in a training accident and the Air Corps found me a new plane with a ball turret.”
Scott recalled they never did find his paperwork for more classes, but that lots of paperwork went missing around that time.
Scott eventually joined the US Army VII Bomber Command which became the Eighth Air Force. Scott was assigned to a B-24 as a ball turret gunner, and flew from Maine over to Newfoundland and eventually landing in Hingham, England.
Scott was the ball gunner on “Hurricane Hannah,” when on his second mission over Germany, “I saw a fighter coming right at me, with lights flashing on his wings, which I knew means he was shooting at me. So I opened up on him with my twin .50s, but he shot me up pretty good.”
Scott was wounded in the exchange, taking damage to his foot and hip, and spending about a month in the hospital allowing his injuries to heal.
“The food was excellent in England,” he recalled. “We ate at the Combat Crew Mess, and sometimes we’d catch officers swapping uniforms just to eat our chow.”
Scott eventually flew in 23 successful missions over France and Germany. However, the magic number was 25.
“Twenty five missions and the brass would send you home, “said Scott. “And that’s what everyone wanted... to go home.”
However, 25 missions was extremely rare for a crew. Completing just five missions meant you were a veteran.
But due to his injury, he missed two missions with his original crew. So when his main crew reached an un-heard of 25 missions, Scott was still at 23.
“So I joined another crew for my 24th, and final mission,” he said. “We were shot down over Friedrichshafen, but made an emergency landing in Switzerland.”
He was shot down on March 18, 1944 on his 24th mission.
”A lot of crews bought it over Friedrichshafen,” he said. “My best friend was a waist gunner on another B-24 in our squadron. I watched him wave goodbye after his plane was hit and went down. We watched, no one made it out.”
All of his crew managed to survive by bailing out, and the plane crashed in a field. He was fortunately captured by the Swiss Army, who interred him in Switzerland.
”We were in a town called Adelboden, which had maybe 300-400 people. It wasn’t really a prison camp, because we could leave at times, I guess we were pretty lucky to have landed in Switzerland,” Scott said. “The Swiss treated us pretty well.”
However, after D-Day, when the Allies invaded Normandy, Scott felt the need to leave Switzerland and try and re-join his unit.
Scott made his way close to the border, with some help and a fake limp. He made it across the border, at one point having to belly-crawl across a field covered with barbed wire and rigged with metal cans.
”That was very nerve wracking,” he said. “Because even though they were Swiss, they still would have shot me to keep anyone form crossing their border illegally.”
Scott eventually made it back to his unit, with the help of the French underground, and immediately asked to fly more missions, but was denied.
”The brass said they were worried about what might happen to me if I were captured,” said Scott. “So they denied my request and shipped me home.”
The war was over for John Pearce Scott, having flown 23 successful missions over Europe. At one point, the Air Corps sent him a Distinguished Flying Cross, but he returned it.
”The Distinguished Flying Cross is for pilots who flew 25 missions, I only flew 23,” said Scott, who said he didn’t regret sending it back.
Scott who moved back to Rome where he met his wife while working at the Lindale Mill. He then moved to Detroit, where he became a machinist. He eventually moved back closer to home, outside Atlanta where he raised a family.
Scott kept in touch with a few of his crewmates over the years, but all are gone now.
”Hollis Nickels was my pilot, and Sid Bolick was the co-pilot,” he recalled. “I spoke with Bolick a few years back, and we spoke about getting together.”
The men never did reconnect.
Scott now lives at Brookdale Rome Assisted Living, having moved back recently to be closer to family.