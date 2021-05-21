Shorter University has decided to part ways with a campus in southwest Georgia gifted by the Georgia Baptist Mission Board in 2017.
Dempsey Auction Company of Rome has been hired to auction off the Norman Conference Center in Norman Park, between Tifton and Moultrie.
The June 30 auction will offer the campus for sale in five different tracts, or as a whole. Bidding will take place both on site and online.
Originally created as Norman Institute, or Norman College, the 32-acre campus has buildings that date back to 1900. While the college folded in 1971 it was a satellite campus of Brewton-Parker College, an arrangement that ended in late 2009.
The campus was also used for a time as a conference center by the Georgia Baptist Convention until the decision was made to shut it down in late 2016.
At that point the facility was gifted to Shorter however the Rome college has not used the the facility.
"In this age of digital and online learning, we no longer need it as a possible satellite location," said Shorter President Don Dowless. "As we are working toward a possible sale, we are cognizant of the property’s history and are working to ensure it remains a pristine property.”
Shorter Board Chairman Jerry Emerson added that the location "just wouldn't be a frugal move for us."
Shorter has invested a significant amount of time and money in maintaining the campus over he past four years, they said.
The college initially listed the campus on the open market for $3.9 million but was not successful in attracting buyers which prompted the University board to hire Dempsey Auction.
"We've gotten interest from several different groups," Emerson said. Several potential buyers, which planned to use the land as a large scale group camp to lost interest after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The campus includes 14 buildings including, a conference building, dormitories which could accommodate as many as 700 people, recreational fields and an 8.7 acre RV park.
The campus also includes a full size swimming pool
"You could never replace these buildings for what you could buy them for," said Lou Dempsey. He believes that the right people just haven't seen the property yet and is hopeful that the auction company's ties to a worldwide listing service will attract the right interest.
The auction will not be an absolute sale, meaning that the university does reserve the right to refuse a high bid.