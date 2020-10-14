People in line to vote early Wednesday morning said the wait time was still around an hour, but the process moved a lot more smoothly this morning.
Jack Harris and Lori Harris said they both felt comfortable with how long the wait took and that the poll workers were doing a good job at the voting precinct. Poll watchers confirmed that today has gone a lot more smoothly than the last few days of early voting.
According to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, 241,706 people have cast their ballots early in-person. Floyd County Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady said he had expected a large turnout as far back as June, but was still surprised to see so many people coming to the polls.
While the last few days had seen some system glitches statewide, it seems like the problem has been fixed. They've also added additional computers at the voting sites to check people in.
Poll workers have also had to deal with the challenge of voters bringing in absentee ballots wanting to vote in-person. Brady has now set up the precincts so that those people are taken out of line and brought to a poll worker who can help them cancel their absentee ballot to vote in-person.
On Thursday at noon, the Floyd County Board of Elections will meet in the Berry Shorter Room of the River Forum Center to discuss finances, a new grant and other operational duties for election day.