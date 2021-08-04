The Shorter University Hawks will be returning to Barron Stadium for five games this coming season after a brief move to Darlington in 2020. Also Rome and the Rome City Schools have come to a verbal agreement on a contract to continue the school system's use of Barron Stadium.
Shorter Hawks to return to Barron Stadium for five games, RCS signs new 2 year contract
Doug Walker
