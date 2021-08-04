Shorter vs. North Alabama

Shorter’s B.J. McCoy runs downfield Saturday during the Hawks’ loss to North Alabama at Barron Stadium. (Photo by Steven Eckhoff)

The Shorter University Hawks will be returning to Barron Stadium for five games this coming season after a brief move to Darlington in 2020. Also Rome and the Rome City Schools have come to a verbal agreement on a contract to continue the school system's use of Barron Stadium.

