It's not hard to get volunteers when it comes time for the annual Shop With a Cop program. The officers almost outnumbered the children who were beneficiaries of the Christmas treat Saturday at the East Rome Walmart.
Floyd County Police Maj. Carl Lively said it just about brought him to tears pushing a shopping cart for one youngster -- who started off buying presents for his sibling and parents before Lively asked him if he was going to choose anything for himself.
Another child's father asked his son why he bought a frying pan from the $200 each child was allotted this year. The little boy said it was present for his grandmother.
"That's not unusual for some of the older kids," Lively said with a smile. "A lot of the smaller kids see the toys and think it's just a great opportunity."
Six children from a family that lost virtually everything in a house fire last week were added to the list at the last minute. Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher, president of the local Fraternal Order of Police, said they got a little extra to help buy clothing and other real needs in addition to Christmas gifts.
The Shop with a Cop program is administered in Rome by the FOP. Volunteers from the Rome and Floyd County police departments, Floyd County Sheriff's Office, the local Georgia Department of Community Supervision office and GBI were all involved with helping the children Saturday.
Fincher said the program benefited 58 children this year, down a little bit from a year ago. But that was at least in some part intentional, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We scheduled them to come in at specific times throughout the morning to try to limit a large crowd from congregating," Fincher said.
Some of the beneficiaries are identified by police who make notes to themselves when on calls for assistance throughout the year. School counselors, however, provide the bulk of the names to the FOP.
"They know the hidden needs, the families that really need help but don't really want to say anything to anybody," Fincher said. "They always come through big time for us."
Funding for the project comes from the sale of T-shirts throughout the year and donations from people across the community.
"We've even had people today who have dropped off cash after (seeing the kids) check out," Fincher said Saturday. "It's really crowd funding."