Police are investigating a shooting this week in North Rome involving the same family that appears to have been targeted in an earlier shooting in West Rome.
A woman who was struck by a piece of drywall dislodged when a bullet entered her residence in the Monday incident identified herself as the mother a 15-year-old wounded at an earlier shooting on West Butler Street.
A Rome Police Department report stated officers were flagged down in the area of Perkins Street in North Rome around 1 a.m. Monday after a home had been fired upon.
The woman told police she felt the drywall hit her shoulder as she was laying down getting ready for bed. There was also a baby, who was unharmed, in the residence at that time.
Police found the spent round in the living room of the home as well as six spent shell casings fired from either a 9mm or .40 caliber firearm outside.
Police are searching for two juvenile males who they suspect to be involved in the incident.
The other incident on Aug. 15 at a West Butler Street home occurred during a large gathering, police said.
Police investigators earlier said there were several shell casings outside the West Butler Street residence and estimated there were 12 to 15 shots fired from a vehicle. In that case a bullet went through the house and struck a 15-year-old.
“There were no life threatening injuries and the victim was transported for treatment,” RPD investigator Misael Castrejon said. “There was a gathering at that home and it appears several rounds were discharged from a dark colored vehicle."
Anyone with information about this or any other recent shootings is asked to call the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111 or message the department’s Facebook page.