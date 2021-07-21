Shining Stars cheerleaders got the chance to spend the afternoon with Rome-Floyd firefighters and learn how to use a fire hose Wednesday as part of their summer camp at Hot Shots gym.
Shining Stars is a program offered through Mission IsPossible, a local nonprofit, where kids with different disabilities get the opportunity to be an all star cheerleader. The group comes to all kinds of special events around Rome and Floyd County, including the Coosa Valley Fair.
Founder Grant Magness called them "the cheerleaders of the community," since the kids come from all over. The Shining Stars members include kids who are deaf, blind or in a wheelchair.
Magness and the rest of the coaches are able to design a routine that gets them excited and moving.
During the summer, Hot Shots hosts a special camp for the kids. Their mornings are spent practicing routines, but the Shining Stars get the chance to let go and have fun in the afternoons.
Volunteers include other Hot Shots cheerleaders, as well as cheerleaders from local high schools.
On Wednesday, the kids put on their swimsuits and sunscreen and went down slip and slides, threw water balloons or just cooled off in wading pools.
Kona Ice came out and offered shaved ice to all the campers as well.
Volunteer Ashley Elrod had her mother, Rome-Floyd Fire Safety Educator Linda Patty, come out and Patty asked some of her coworkers to bring fire engines for the kids to see.
All of the campers got the chance to spray one of the fire hoses as well.
"We've been so excited to bring this back since we weren't able to do it last year," Magness said.