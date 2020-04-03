This past week was the first week the Floyd County Sheriff's Office provided daycare for deputies.
While some people have been able to stay home with their kids, other agencies -- in this case law enforcement -- have had to make some changes.
Using the former training building next to Floyd County Jail, Sheriff Tim Burkhalter and other Floyd County Sheriff's Office staff began working on setting up a day care for employees' children.
The sheriff said they get about 16 kids total in the facility a day but following directives established by the CDC, the building doesn't have more than 10 people inside at once.
Also, like the rest of the FCSO staff, the kids are screened before they enter the building.
The screening process includes taking the person's temperature and asking them a series of questions. They also take the kids' temperatures again later in the day.
Also, like the jail and the rest of the administrative offices, the day care building is cleaned thoroughly each day and fogged three times a week.
The kids are overseen by daycare workers from Westminster Presbyterian Church, who are also screened before they enter the facility.
According to Burkhalter, the community has been incredibly helpful and has sent in donations such as snacks, board games and toys. During school hours, the kids focus on their classwork.
"I'm proud of our team for coming together and solving our problems with innovative ideas from our staff," the sheriff said.