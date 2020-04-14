The Floyd County Sheriff's Office has been receiving many calls concerning the statewide shelter in place order, varying from complaints about the restrictions to reporting on violators.
Sheriff Tim Burkhalter said Tuesday that many of the complaints are from people saying the order isn't being properly enforced by law enforcement officers.
"We always get complaints anyhow ... What we're supposed to be doing is making sure people are following the rules," Burkhalter said. "I don't think I receive anymore complaints than I do any other given day."
The sheriff said that while Gov. Brian Kemp's executive order deputizing Georgia's sheriff's offices is still unclear, they have been consulting with Floyd County Attorney Wade Hoyt III to make sure they are interpreting it correctly.
One of the more challenging parts of the order is that it is less strict than the county's emergency ordinance, which the state's order overrides.
Lottery machines had originally been closed to the public under the city and county ordinances, but have reopened due to the governor's order, Burkhalter said.
After checking with Hoyt, the sheriff's office staff were told the machines were clear as long as people using the machines stayed six feet apart.
Sheriff's deputies have been routinely checking on stores and other essential businesses to make sure proper social distancing guidelines are being followed.
Other than giving out warnings, Burkhalter said deputies haven't had to enforce the order very much.
However, the sheriff's office is getting numerous calls a day from people reporting violations of the order.
"We could open up a tip line, if we wanted to, because people are calling and telling on other people," Burkhalter said. "And a lot of it isn't even true."
He went on to say that they have followed up on calls that turned out to be false, finding a place devoid of people or closed to the public.
The sheriff compared the number of people calling to the usual amount of people reporting drug use.
"In the past, we typically have tips about drug houses or drug dealers or whatever... Now we get a lot more calls about people violating the order," the sheriff said. "And some of them have been validated with us checking."
"Overall, people have been more than upstanding."