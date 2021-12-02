Floyd County Sheriff's Office Executive Assistant Mechelle Cliatt (back) and Thometrice Roberson match gifts to names in the warehouse at the Floyd County Jail as families drive through the Sheriff's Santa pick-up line.
What started out as providing Christmas gifts for two local families back in 1997 has turned into a giant annual toy drive for the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff Santa program not only provides toys for children, but also kids aged 13 to 15. According to founder and organizer Mechelle Cliatt, they are one of a few local Christmas drive organizations that provide gifts for teenagers.
So far, Cliatt has counted 350 applications for families in the Rome and Floyd County area. Many of these families have more than one child, meaning Sheriff Santa volunteers most likely have more than 700 kids to provide toys for.
While they've received many monetary and gift donations for young children, Cliatt said they still need gifts for teenagers, who usually want more electronics than toys.
Right now, they have requests for cell phones, small LED lights, ring lights, tablets, headphones, airpods, Amazon Echo and Alexa Dot devices and bicycles. They also have requests for makeup, watches, basketballs and hoodies.
Cliatt said they also try and provide a warm coat as well as hats, scarves and gloves to the kids.
The sheriff's office has boxes ready at its facility at 2526 New Calhoun Highway and at the Floyd County Superior Courthouse at 3 Government Plaza.
On Dec. 11, the sheriff's office will be hosting a car show at the Rome VFW post at 2632 Cedartown Highway from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To register, you can either donate $25 or bring an unwrapped Christmas gift valued at $25 for Sheriff's Santa.
Cliatt said they need all gifts before Dec. 16 so they have plenty of time to wrap the gifts and bag them up for families to pick up on Dec. 18.