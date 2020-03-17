In order to protect one of the more vulnerable populations, the Floyd County Sheriff's Office will be sending out cleaning kits to residents 65 or older.
The sheriff's office has partnered with Rome GA Cares to send out these cleaning kits to help seniors sanitize their homes.
Each kit will be comprised of a bucket containing a face mask, heavy duty scour pads, disinfectant spray, latex free gloves and several other cleaning items.
These buckets can be delivered at no cost by sheriff's office employees. If you need or know someone in need of a bucket, contact one of the following people:
- Lt. James Womack – 706-591-6504
- Dep. Mike Williams – 706-676-4112
- Chaplain David Thornton – 706-506-6120
- FCSO Warrants Div – 706-236-2466
The sheriff's office and the Floyd County Jail are currently operating under a three-tiered color coded model.
According to Sgt. Anthony Cromer, they are currently operating under Code Yellow, meaning essential operations only. Code Green is normal operations and Code Red means facility lockdown.
Under Code Yellow operations, deputies are still out in the community, performing regular duties, but have restricted visitation and certain services.
For now, the Sheriff's Office is only doing fingerprinting for criminal justice and fire, but not school employment.
Visitation involving worship services has also been suspended. Under normal operations, clergymen come in to lead worship services with the inmates but that has been stopped for the time being.
"We're not allowing people to the back of the jail unless it is necessary personnel," Cromer said.
Jail staff is also restricting inmate movement from cell blocks.
"We are not moving inmates around the jail unless necessary," Cromer said.
Beginning tomorrow, the sheriff's office will begin a screening process for all employees before they enter the building.
"When you come to work, you show up 15 minutes early and you will be screened by our medical staff," Cromer said.
"We are trying to take every possible precaution right now."
They've also started a training class regarding COVID-19 that is mandatory for all employees.
"We are encouraging hand washing and hand sanitizer ... wearing gloves any time possible, really just your basic precautions and ramping them up a bit," he said.
Several events have also been cancelled due to the virus outbreak. The new training facility dedication has been moved from March 26 to an unknown later date. The 287(g) meeting with the community has also been postponed.
Along with these two events, the sheriff's office has postponed their employee appreciation banquet to August 28.
Recently, the jail has begun construction on the medical facility for the jail as part of a special purpose, local option sales tax funded project. Carroll Daniel Construction came in last week to do their hard demolition.
Under the restricted operations, they are continuing construction, but all workers are being screened before work.
If the jail goes under Code Red operations, construction will be halted.