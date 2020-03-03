The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting an open meeting on March 31 with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to discuss its detainment program.
“The main purpose of this meeting is to provide the public with an opportunity to come in and learn more about the program,” FCSO Maj. Bob Sapp said.
He said the meeting is also an opportunity for the other law enforcement agencies in the area to learn about the ICE partnership program.
The meeting will start at 9 a.m. at the new Floyd County Jail Training Center at 2526 New Calhoun Highway.
The sheriff’s office partnered with ICE in 2018 to enact a 287(g) partnership program in Floyd County. The program allows the county to perform limited immigration law enforcement functions.
Sapp said the ICE program isn’t so much about enforcement but more about detainment.
The county doesn’t actively look for immigrants who are in the area illegally, he said. But if a person is arrested for a crime and it’s revealed in their background check that they are in the country illegally, the sheriff’s office follows ICE’s detainment protocol.
Before the program, the person would be held until an ICE officer arrived to take them to the Atlanta headquarters.
Under the program, several Floyd County deputies have been trained as Designated Immigration Officers , Sapp said. With this training, they are able to conduct the agency’s interview process.
If needed, the officers can bring in a translator to help conduct the interview.
“We have translators that work with us at the sheriff’s office and for some languages, we have to utilize a phone service for translator,” Sapp said.
In these cases, the deputy would set up a conference call with a translator to conduct the interview.
If you plan to attend the March 31 meeting and ask a question, submit a written question to Cpl. Anthony Cromer at cromerj@floydcountyga.org by March 17.