Absentee ballot boxes at the county administration building, library

Two secure, monitored absentee ballot drop boxes are available for Floyd County voters to use instead of mailing them. One is outside the county elections office on East First Street and the other is outside the Rome-Floyd County Library at 205 Riverside Parkway. People can drop off their completed ballots any time until election day.

 Jeremy Stewart

Law enforcement is reminding people to not bring their firearms into polling areas.

After a few incidents -- none of which involved any violence -- the sheriff's office and Rome Police Department are reminding voters that it's against the law to bring a firearm within 150' of a polling location.

Those particular rules weren't posted outside polling locations, so they're going to add signage as a reminder.

"We've gotten calls from people at different polls," Floyd County Sheriff Tim Burkhalter said. "It wasn't posted outside, so we're getting signage." 

Possession of a weapon carry permit, or concealed carry permit does allow a permit holder to carry a firearm into the area around a polling location.

"Please leave your firearm in your vehicle when you go into a polling location," he said.

The sheriff also said they're going to place more deputies near and around polling locations to provide security and assist poll workers.

Recommended for you