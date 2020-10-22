Law enforcement is reminding people to not bring their firearms into polling areas.
After a few incidents -- none of which involved any violence -- the sheriff's office and Rome Police Department are reminding voters that it's against the law to bring a firearm within 150' of a polling location.
Those particular rules weren't posted outside polling locations, so they're going to add signage as a reminder.
"We've gotten calls from people at different polls," Floyd County Sheriff Tim Burkhalter said. "It wasn't posted outside, so we're getting signage."
Possession of a weapon carry permit, or concealed carry permit does allow a permit holder to carry a firearm into the area around a polling location.
"Please leave your firearm in your vehicle when you go into a polling location," he said.
The sheriff also said they're going to place more deputies near and around polling locations to provide security and assist poll workers.