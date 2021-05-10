The rain broke and the sun came out Monday just before University of Georgia Football Coach Kirby Smart ripped his first tee shot at the Coosa Country Club to start the charity golf tournament to benefit the Georgia Sheriff's Youth Homes.
Several members of Smart's staff at UGA including defensive analyst and Darlington grad Will Muschamp, offensive line coach Matt Luke, Director of Football Administration Mike Cavan and former UGA and NFL linebacker Brandon Tolbert made the trip to Rome to help raise funds for the five youth homes.
Smart said he typically does not play in a whole lot of golf tournaments, but was more than willing to help for his many friends in the Rome area.
"I get to play in a couple there by the lake (Oconee) in the summer and then this one, Harry Pierce asked me to come," Smart said. "It's important for me to be here."
The coach said that events like the golf outing helps impact the lives of so many young men across the state.
"We change lives one by one," Smart said. "We brought a couple of staff members up and are hoping to have a good time and raise some money."
Coach Luke said this was the first time he had played in such a tournament.
Sheriff Dave Roberson said he hoped the event would net at least $20,000 for the series of five youth homes.
"This is the first time to this for us," Roberson said.
Several Georgia sheriffs also participated in the tournament including Brad White from Lamar County, Johnny Moats from Polk County, Scott Chitwood from Whitfield County, Stacy Nicholson from Gilmer County. Terry Norris, executive director of the Georgia Sheriff's Youth Homes also came to Rome for the tournament
Special events like the golf tournament are a huge supplement to the budget for the youth homes, Norris said.
"We run about a hundred kids a year though the campus. Some don't stay very long, but there are about 50 that are living with us full time right now." Norris said.
Shayne Goddard, director of facilities and fundraising for the youth homes said since 1960 the youth homes have impacted thousands of lives.
"They come to us through no fault of their own," Goddard said. "These kids just need a chance. By doing this you're helping us keep going."