Law enforcement is reminding people to not bring their firearms into polling areas.
After a few incidents -- none of which involved any violence -- the Floyd County Sheriff's Office and Rome Police Department are reminding voters that it's against the law to bring a firearm within 150 feet of a polling location.
Those particular rules weren't posted outside polling locations, so they're going to add signage as a reminder.
"We've gotten calls from people at different polls," Sheriff Tim Burkhalter said. "It wasn't posted outside, so we're getting signage."
Under state law, even possession of a weapon carry permit, or concealed carry permit, does not allow a permit holder to carry a firearm into the area around a polling location.
"Please leave your firearm in your vehicle when you go into a polling location," he said.
The sheriff also said they're going to place more deputies near and around polling locations to provide security and assist poll workers.
In person voting is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave.; Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle; and Floyd County Health Department, 16 E. 12th St.
The administration building also will be open this weekend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The church will have the same hours Saturday but won't open until 1 p.m. Sunday.
Early voting runs through Oct. 30, with the Rome Civic Center scheduled to open as a fourth site Monday.