Sheriff-elect Dave Roberson had a 30-day plan, a 60-day plan, a 180-day plan and a one-year plan all set for his first year in office before the pandemic came and changed everything for local law enforcement and the sheriff’s office.
Despite the plans getting shaken up, Roberson remains hopeful that he’ll be able to address the five areas he promised to focus on during his campaign: relationships, recidivism, recruitment, retention and revenue.
“We have to do our duties, whether that’s provide a professional law enforcement service, securing the jail, securing the courthouse or serve up papers and warrants, while also making sure we stay active in our community,” he said.
Roberson had actually been out of the office from January to August while he was campaigning for sheriff. He went back after he won the primary run-off and had no opposition for November. Then he had to play a little catch up and get up to date on the new COVID-19 operations.
“Mostly, we want to make sure our staff is healthy and safe, as well as the inmates and the people in the community,” Roberson said. “We still plan to be active in the community to see what the needs are, both in the office and on the roads.”
The sheriff’s office is continuing to test their employees and quarantining for at least 14 days anyone that gets booked into the jail.
He said he’s still unsure as to when local law enforcement will be vaccinated but deputies might be asked to escort or oversee vaccination sites in the coming months.
The past year also saw a rise in a negative stigma against law enforcement all around the country. While Roberson believes Rome is very diverse and law enforcement has a good relationship with the community, he said they need to continue being proactive and “keep (their) door open and listen to what’s going on not only here, but across the country.”
“Anybody is more than welcome to reach out to me with any concerns,” Roberson said. “What I hope to do is be in contact with the city and county police and have meetings with them on a regular basis and see if they have any concerns or things that need to be addressed.”
Another of his major focuses will be mental health and inmates. Roberson is already a member of the local Stepping Up task force, which is a county government committee dedicated to improving the mental health services in Floyd County so as to decrease the number of intakes coming into the jail.
“Before I came back to the office, Sheriff Tim Burkhalter transitioned one position from a jail officer to a mental health practitioner,” he said. “When someone gets released with any kind of mental health issues or medication problems or appointments, they help them along the way prior to them being released.”
So far, the transition process has been smooth for Roberson, who said he has gone through special training with the sheriff-elect academy and learned his new duties as sheriff.
“There’s going to be some more training in mid-January to finalize that with the other sheriffs,” he said. “We have some promotions coming up and I’m looking forward to doing that and getting those positions stabilized and in motion.”
His chief deputy, Bob Couey, was able to come to the sheriff’s office in October and learn alongside former Chief Deputy Tommy McGuire, who just retired. Couey had been running the magistrate court, but said he is excited to come back to law enforcement and serve alongside Roberson.
“I was in law enforcement for many years before I went to magistrate court,” Couey said. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time at magistrate court as a judge, but going towards the end of my career, I was given this opportunity to get back into what I started out doing. I have 30 years of public service in this community and I saw this as an opportunity for both myself and the ability to help Sheriff-elect Roberson with his office and to get back into something I truly enjoy doing.”
The pair have some high hopes and plans in place for the new year, including starting a program with the U.S. Army to recruit people coming out of the military. But most importantly, they want to focus on the sheriff’s office’s relationship with the community and making sure the deputies’ needs are met.