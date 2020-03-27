The sheriff knew something was up when the district attorney showed up for his Friday morning staff meeting.
Then some members of American Legion Post 136 showed up at the Kristen Hearne memorial Training Center and Sheriff Tim Burkhalter was sure something was in the works.
Chief Deputy Tommy McGuire opened the meeting and asked representatives from the Legion to step forward. Commander James Cox greeted Sheriff Burkhalter with a fist bump, then pulled a plaque out honoring him as the American Legion Post 136 Officer of the Year.
After being first contacted by representatives from the Legion Post, District Attorney Leigh Patterson nominated him for the award.
"Tim has been Sheriff for a long time and I think he's done a lot of really good things, especially for children and older people," Patterson said. "This is is last year in office and I thought this would be a nice way to recognize his work."
Burkhalter's career as Sheriff has been marked by community involvement campaigns such as scam detection programs and church security.
He also took the lead in a campaign to distribute 300 buckets of household cleaning material to seniors as well as delivering prescription medications and meals.
"I tell him all the time, you're a missionary and don't even know it," Dave Thornton, the chaplain for the Sheriff's Department said.
The plaque acknowledges that he's gone above and beyond the call of duty for the past 35 years.
Starting as a jail officer in 1985, Burkhalter graduated from Floyd College, Now Georgia Highlands, and Jacksonville State University. He has served as sheriff since January 1 of 2005. He is an FBI certified bomb technician and was the second officer in the history of the Floyd County Sheriff's Department history to graduate from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
"Y'all got me on this one," Burkhalter told his staff.
He was quick to give the credit to his staff.
"I learned a long time ago that if you surround yourself with good people they'll make you look good," Burkhalter said. "I appreciate the award but this is really a team effort."