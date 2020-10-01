Living Proof Recovery Executive Director Catherine Lovvorn has risen in her place in the center -- going from a person seeking treatment in 2016 to her new position running it.
"It's going wonderful so far," Lovvorn said. "Sometimes I feel like I have big shoes to fill."
When the former executive director and founder, Claudia Hamilton, announced she was leaving in June, Lovvorn submitted her application to the board, hoping to be considered for the position.
At the time, she was the programming director for the center. She had many talks with Hamilton and they went before the board together when it came time to vote.
When the board approved the decision, Lovvorn was ecstatic and it was a true recognition of her hard work.
"(Hamilton) grew a leader and I want to grow other leaders myself," she said.
Living Proof is known for its multiple addiction recovery programs and its partnerships with Floyd Medical Center and in-patient treatment centers, such as Highland Rivers Health.
Patrons have the option of several different recovery paths, such as in-patient treatment, out-patient treatment, wellness and fitness treatment and medically-assisted treatment.
The center also offers childcare for people coming into meetings and counseling sessions, something Lovvorn was very grateful for when she came for help.
They reopened their doors to the public in June and started hosting socially distanced in-person counseling sessions and group therapy. They also bring in a personal trainer during the week and offer CrossFit classes on Sunday as part of their wellness recovery program.
"We really couldn't do this without the community support," Lovvorn said.
As a thank you, Lovvorn invites everyone in the community to a Trunk-or-Treat event on Halloween at Living Proof Recovery Center, 408 Shorter Ave., from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will include a bounce house and a costume contest.