Rezoning applications for a proposed duplex development and a tree service operation that’s already been the subject of complaints will go before the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission on Thursday.
Sharpshooters USA also was scheduled to present plans for a 255-acre outdoor shooting range off Huffaker Road. However, the hearing has been pushed back to July.
Brandon Bowen and Hubble Timber LLC had requested to rezone two parcels at 4546 Huffaker Road from Heavy Industrial to Agricultural Residential, which planning staff said would be the likely category for a shooting range. They also would need a special use permit.
Many residents in the area already have voiced opposition to the project, saying it would disturb the peace and quiet of the neighborhood, as well as frighten wildlife and pets in the area.
The applicants sought a deferral Wednesday and the planning commission is expected to table it until their July 7 meeting.
Nearby residents also are opposing a special use permit required for a tree service business on Chulio Road.
The business has been operating for some time, but there have been several noise complaints and code enforcement complaints regarding the vehicles, operation of equipment and moving of logs.
Planning Department staff is recommending approval with conditions — including that the use of the property be limited to the storage of vehicles and that the applicant maintains an opaque vegetative buffer along the property lines.
The planning commission’s recommendation will go before the Floyd County Commission at their June 28 meeting.
Another application to rezone a parcel from Community Commercial to Duplex Residential will also go before planning commission members Thursday.
Manis Properties wants to develop vacant property on Rogers Drive with six to eight duplex buildings that would be accessed by a private driveway through the center of the parcel from Addington Drive.
Planning staff is recommending approval on the condition that the project doesn’t exceed 18 to 25 residences.
The planning commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. in the Sam King Room at Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St.