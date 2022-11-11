There are many who have taken an oath of some kind, whether for membership in a civic organization or public officials after they are elected to office. However, those who serve in the military take the most important oath of all, to defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
A special Veteran’s Day panel discussion was held during Friday’s Rome Exchange Club meeting to hear from five local residents who have taken that oath.
Terry Simmons, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1973, said he knew what the oath was but he didn’t realize what it meant, until he served.
“I’d do it again, if I could,” he said. “There is no way to put it into words because it impacts so many people. Everyone had an important job to do in order to carry out the mission.”
In January of 1966, Ron Keifer left Ft. Benning for Vietnam, leaving behind a new wife and traveling halfway across the world.
“You’re scared,” he said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen. You’re very well-trained but sometimes you just react without thinking."
Keifer was part of a small ordinance company with the 1st Brigade of the US. Army’s 1st Infantry Division. He said there are some things you remember, some you don’t.
“The first time you smell the odor of burning flesh is something that sticks in your mind,” he said. “You can never forget eating out of a can, called C-Rations for much of the year. It actually begins to taste pretty good after a while. There were times when we’d get beer and we’d drink it warm. There’s nothing like good old warm beer, when it’s all you have to drink.”
Keifer’s other memories include the unbelievable weather conditions and seeing body bags on a daily basis.
He came home on Valentine’s Day in 1967. He said he was glad, but also felt bad because of the guys he was leaving behind. He also remembers feeling remorse when he visited the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Washington D.C.
“You visit that wall and you see the names of not only the people you know, but the 58,000 you didn’t know,” he said. “These are things all veterans feel. It’s not just me, it’s veterans who have been to Afghanistan and the Middle East."
Friday’s panel also focused on the stories of the spouses of those who serve.
Christi Turner, the wife of retired U.S. Army intelligence colonel Lane Turner, said being married to someone who took the oath meant that her family grew extensively. Even now, she considers all of those she met in the military a huge family.
But there were challenges.
“When Lane left, we had two young ones and I was pregnant with our third,” she said. “So, it was scary, especially when you’re pregnant in a foreign country.”
A constant theme of the discussion was the sense of comradery among veterans. Also, what they do in the service to the nation would not be possible without the support of and sacrifices made by their families.