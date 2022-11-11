Exchange Club Vets Day 1.jpg

Terry Simmons, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1973, and Ron Keifer, who was in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967, were among the veterans who shared their stories on Friday.
Exchange Club Vets Day 7.jpg

Christi Tucker (right) shares her experiences as a military spouse, while Janet Fortune (left), who was also a military spouse, looks on.
