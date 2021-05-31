The country will mark the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier this year and the Memorial Day service in Shannon paid early tribute.
"They gave up their identities as well as their lives for us," said retired Air Force Maj. Bill King during a keynote address on the history and importance of the Unknowns.
He spoke of the Tomb guards' adage that a soldier never dies until he is forgotten.
"Tomb guards never forget," King said. "In the Exchange Club we have added one thing to that: Neither will we."
National ceremonies to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tomb are slated for Nov. 11.
King said a former farm owned by Robert E. Lee became Arlington National Cemetery in 1863 and Civil War soldiers started to be buried there in 1864. Since then, over 450,000 soldiers have been laid to rest in the cemetery.
Congress appropriated funds for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in 1921. The bodies of three more Unknowns were added at the plaza -- from World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam.
The last crypt is empty now, after the remains of Lt. Michael Blassie, USAF, were identified in 1998. His body was initially returned to the U.S. during an exchange with the Vietnamese in 1984.
"They chose not to put another body there because mitochondrial DNA (identification) is so good that they felt there would never be another unknown soldier," King said, noting that the military now keeps servicemembers' DNA samples on file.
The Rome Exchange Club commissioned a small-scale replica of the tomb about five years ago. The project received the National Exchange Americanism award and the replica tomb is taken on tours all over the country.
The local tomb team has become affiliated with Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, largely made up of former tomb guards.
Monday's ceremony in Shannon was in the Memorial Circle, where a monument and American flags honor the 12 young employees of the Brighton Mill who died in World War I. Floyd County Commissioner Scotty Hancock announced that the circle has been donated to the county, for perpetual care and maintenance.