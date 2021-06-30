While the Cave Spring City Council hasn't officially discussed plans for allocating American Rescue Plan Act funds, Mayor Rob Ware said he's hoping the city can use the funds on a large scale sewer repair project.
Turnipseed Engineers workers are set up at the Cave Spring sewage plant, overseeing the beginnings of the long-awaited $5 million project. The project is currently funded through both federal money and the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax.
Contractors have begun smoke testing the lines to find breaks or leaks, as well as exploring the sewer system using cameras to find any hidden damage.
The contractors have about a year to finish the sewer project, which will also include a redesign of the plant and replacing some of the manholes.
Once it's finished, Ware said the council will look at other water or sewer issues around the city, possibly using ARPA funds to do so.
At their Tuesday meeting, the council approved setting up a new bank account for the estimated $337,000 federal funds they're expecting to receive.
They have about four years to use the funds and Ware said they'll be discussing potential uses for the money in the coming months.
They council also approved an amendment to its hotel/motel tax ordinace, to begin collecting taxes on cottage rentals.
Because of a new law that goes into effect on Thursday, Cave Spring can collect accommodation taxes on marketplace facilitators such as rentals through VRBO and Airbnb.
"We have a few around here, but every little bit helps," Ware said. "It was an option open for people so we decided to take advantage of that."
The city council also signed off on items for the Independence Day Celebration this Saturday, including a $1,000 supplement for the Downtown Development Authority for the 9 p.m. fireworks show.
The annual parade will begin at 9 a.m. in the Town Square and along Alabama Street.
The parade will be followed by a car show, live music and arts and crafts vendors around Rolater Park, as well as the Miss Liberty pageant at 2 p.m.