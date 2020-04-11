Most of Northwest Georgia should be prepared to deal with potential severe weather Sunday evening and overnight, according to the National Weather Service.
Floyd County EMA Director Tim Herrington participated in the daily briefing from the NWS on Saturday afternoon and asked that residents make sure they have a weather safety plan in place.
“I think our biggest issue will be tomorrow night. That's when we're expecting the worst part of the storms to come through,” Herrington said.
“I think Easter will be sunny for the most part. There is a little chance of rain in the morning, but the heavier rain will be coming in tomorrow evening and into Monday.”
Temperatures are expected to reach the low 70s Sunday with wind 10-15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. An 80% chance of rain will bring between a half and three quarters of an inch of new rainfall, according to the NWS.
By Sunday evening, areas in the Tennessee Valley may see locally heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding and ponding on roadways.
The chance of rain goes up to 100% Sunday night with new rainfall between 1 and 2 inches possible as well as gusts up to 30 mph.
Herrington reminds residents that COVID-19 safety precautions are still in effect and to remain vigilant. Continue to stay at home, wash hands with an antibacterial soap and use alcohol based hand sanitizers when soap and water aren’t readily available.
The threat of strong tornadoes and other damaging weather on Easter posed a double-edged safety dilemma for Deep South communities deciding how to protect residents during the coronavirus pandemic.
An outbreak of severe thunderstorms was likely Sunday from Louisiana through the Tennessee Valley, the National Weather Service said. More than 4.5 million people live in the area where dangerous weather was most likely, including Birmingham and Jackson, Mississippi, the Storm Prediction Center said on its website.
The National Weather Service office in Jackson told residents to brace for the possibility of long-lasting tornadoes, wind gusts up to 70 mph (113 km) and tennis ball-size hail through Sunday evening. Waves of storms with occasional lulls could continue into early Monday, with as much as 3 inches (8 centimeters) of rain possible.
"This could be one of our bigger events we’ve had in a long time around here. Take this seriously,” weather service forecaster Gary Goggins said in a public briefing broadcast on Facebook live from the agency's Birmingham-area office on Saturday.
Seeking protection from violent weather during the coronavirus pandemic could present a challenge for some.
With many churches having ended traditional, indoor services because of the viral outbreak, congregations planned to hold online services or drive-in worship where people sit in vehicles, which are a bad place to be during a tornado. Some churches announced they were moving up Easter drive-in service to Saturday afternoon because of the threat.
Community storm shelters presented another problem.
Although forecasters and the Alabama Department of Public Health advised people to seek protection in public storm shelters if faced with the possibility of twisters, some communities, citing COVID-19, said they would not open shelters on Sunday.
In a video message posted on the town's Facebook page, Alexander City Mayor Thomas Spraggins said residents of the central Alabama town needed to find a safe place on their own since public buildings wouldn't be open as shelters because of the coronavirus.
“I'll be praying for everyone to have a safe and happy Easter,” he said.
The decision against opening shelters was at odds with a message from Gov. Kay Ivey.
"Both the National Weather Service and the State Public Health Department remind Alabamians that the use of shelters and other resources take precedent, should the need arise," Ivey said in a statement Saturday.