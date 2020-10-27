Zeta is expected to move into the northern Gulf Coast Wednesday, then across this area through the day on Thursday, according to the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency.
Locally, a flash flood watch will be in effect Wednesday morning through Thursday evening as the storm is expected to dump precipitation onto already soaked soil. Because the soil is saturated, the risk of falling trees and power lines is higher than normal.
Floyd County EMA Director Tim Herrington said they believe it'll be a fast-moving storm, with most of the rain hitting the region late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning.
He cautioned people to prepare for downed trees and possible power outages, as well as strong winds and heavy rainfall.
"This heavy rainfall axis across the area projected for late Wednesday night into Thursday could produce flash flooding, downed trees and power lines resulting in power outages," Herrington said. "The potential is relatively low risk early Thursday."
According to the National Weather Service, after Zeta crosses the Yucatan Peninsula, the storm will likely strengthen into a Category One hurricane.
Zeta -- the sixth letter in the Greek alphabet -- put the 2020 hurricane season in the record books as only the second year in history to see 27 named storms. Once the predetermined name list for 21 Atlantic tropical storms runs out, the subsequent storms are named using the Greek alphabet.
Before the storm hits the area, local governments and the EMA will be working on cleaning leaves and other debris out of the sewers to lessen the impact of flash flooding and to get ahead of the storm.
Gusts of winds as strong as 25 to 40 miles per hour and around three to four inches of rain will be possible as it crosses this area before travelling up the east coast.
Portions of northern and western Georgia are also in a marginal risk of excessive rainfall, with all of Northwest Georgia in a slight risk of excessive rainfall.
After the storms begin to dissipate, Herrington will begin finding out if there are any areas with power outages and getting those areas back up, as well as seeing if there are any downed trees that need to be removed.
The NWS will be giving another weather briefing to emergency management teams on Thursday at 8 a.m.