A wind advisory and flash flood watch are in effect for Floyd County and all of Northwest Georgia this evening and into Monday morning.
Strong storms are expected to sweep through the region starting around 6 p.m., with wind gusts up to 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Some significant long-track tornadoes are possible, along with damaging winds of up to 70 mph in some areas and large hail. The risk will be generally after 8 p.m., continuing through the overnight hours as the storms push east, according to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.
Officials are urging residents to secure any objects that could be blown around and watch out for tree limbs. Power outages could occur. Visit the Georgia Power Outage Map online to report an outage or see an estimate of when power will be restored.
Flash flooding will also be possible over parts of far north Georgia this afternoon and overnight. River levels may remain high through early next week.