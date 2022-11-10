There are a number of local events on Veterans Day where residents can show their appreciation for the dedication and perseverance of our veterans.
The annual Rome Myrtle Hill Veterans Day Ceremony, usually located at the Myrtle Hill Cemetery, will be moved indoors to the Second Avenue Baptist Church sanctuary at 11 a.m. Friday because of expected rainy weather.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, will be the keynote speaker at the event.
The American Legion Post 52 on Calhoun Avenue, is hosting a Veterans Day BBQ Bake and Yard Sale on Friday and Saturday. The BBQ and bake sale is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and yard sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All proceeds go to veterans holiday food boxes and the post's high school senior scholarship fund. To preorder or for more information call 706-346-0119.
Cave Spring will have their annual Veterans Day celebration at 11 a.m. at the gazebo downtown.
The Exchange Club of Rome, in honor of Veterans Day, will feature a panel of veterans, spouses and a father of current service members on the meaning of service. Lane Turner, of the Americanism Committee, will show some short video clips then moderate a question and answer session.
The meeting, set for noon on Friday, will take place at the Palladium next to to the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds at 1400 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Veterans Day originated as Armistice Day, which marked the end of hostilities between the Allies and Germany in World War I. It was originally created by a Congressional act in 1938. It's traditionally held at the 11th hour, on the 11th day on the 11th month of the year. In 1954, the name was changed to Veterans Day to celebrate all veterans, not just to those who died in World War I.
Georgia's Department of Driving Services offers free licenses and IDs for qualified veterans who submit their Armed Forces Separation Papers (DD-214) or a Certificate of Eligibility (DS-516B) from the Georgia Department of Veteran Services.
They also provide specially designed patriotic driver’s licenses and ID cards for veterans, and honorary Licenses/IDs for the spouse of a decreased veteran or the spouse of a disabled veteran who does not drive.